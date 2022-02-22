MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a man who they say stole a shaved ice trailer from a storage on Jan. 31.

Snapshot of the shaved ice truck

MPD said the suspect broke into Simply Self Storage around 4 a.m. on the 6700 block of Winchester Pointe Cove.

Video surveillance showed the man pulling the shaved ice trailer from the property with a blue Ford F-150.

The suspect is a white man around six feet tall with facial hair. He was last seen wearing bib-style coveralls. Officers also said the F-150 has a flashing light on the top of the truck.

Alleged getaway car (F-150)

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.