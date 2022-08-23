Tifanee Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states.

This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Nelson, suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wright was later developed as a suspect when police received information about the alleged shooter fleeing the scene in a black Infiniti that was soon determined to belong to Nelson.

Wright was captured by the Marshals in the 2000 block of Stoneway Lane in Raleigh. According to the press release, the front door of the residence was barricaded with a couch. However, Wright surrendered without incident after investigators communicated with her.

Tifanee Wight captured by U.S. Marshals

Dr. Yvonne Nelson (submitted photo)

Many believed that Nelson’s death happened due to a carjacking. However, officers later determined that the shooting stemmed from an argument over money between Nelson and Wright.

Video surveillance later showed Wright firing a shot into the ground as a woman, believed to Nelson, walks towards her.

Nelson had been recently recognized by the State of Tennessee for her work in the Memphis community. WREG spoke with Nelson multiple times about her work in the community.