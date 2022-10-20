MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh.

Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. Police say the same suspect fired shots at a house on Spring Valley Drive just minutes earlier.

Thursday afternoon, Memphis Police released surveillance footage and pictures of the suspect’s car.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.