MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several times as the vehicle speeds down the street.

Memphis Police say the victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. He later died of his injuries.

No one has been arrested for this shooting.

If you have information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.