MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man broke into Captain JJ Fish & Chicken Friday morning and stole money from the cash registers.

The break-in happened around 11:00 a.m. on the 2900 block of Covington Pike. The owner told officers that the suspect broke out the glass window of the door, reached inside and unlocked the door to enter the business.

MPD said the suspect may also be the same person who broke into Gordin’s Butcher Shoppe on Thomas Street that happened the same day around 5:00 a.m.

The owner of Captain JJ Fish & Chicken said the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants during the time of the burglary

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.