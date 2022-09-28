MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in Midtown on September 22.

Police say officers responded to the shooting on North Belvedere Boulevard after 4:30 p.m.

The victim told officers she heard a knock on her door and an armed male shot her several times after her child opened the door.

She was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is between the ages of 18 and 20 and 5’9” with a slim build.



Suspect photos provided by Memphis Police Department

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.