MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was fatally shot in Whitehaven on Christmas Eve.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the area of the 1600 block of East Holmes Road around 3:30 a.m.

The victim, identified as Laneshia Bledsoe, was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say surveillance video shows the person responsible for the shooting walking in the area of East Holmes and Hudgins Road.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.