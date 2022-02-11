MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a man who stole a car in Nutbush last week.

According to police, the victim picked up two men on Russwood Road and offered them a ride during the ice storm on Feb. 4. One of the men pulled out a handgun and ordered the victim out of car.

The suspect then struck the victim in his face with the gun multiple times while a second unknown passenger punched the victim. The suspects removed the victim from the vehicle and drove off.

The victim’s silver 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Montana license plate has not been recovered.

Investigators identified 22-year-old Brick Williams as one of the suspects and obtained a warrant for especially aggravated robbery. Investigators say Williams frequents the area of Macon Road/Wells Station and Airways Boulevard/Ketchum.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brick Williams or the car, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.