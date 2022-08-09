MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after shots were fired outside of a motel in Parkway Village last week.

Police say a black Cadillac CTS with black wheels pulled into the parking lot of the Home 1 Extended Stay motel on American Way and began firing shots.

The suspect reportedly dropped the handgun, pulled in front of the motel entrance, and stepped out of the car with another weapon.

Police say the suspect then got back in the vehicle, drove around the motel, and shot at a man who was walking to his room.

MPD released photos of the suspect and the vehicle on Facebook.

The suspect was wearing peach color clothing and shoes. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.