MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the incident on July 30 in the 1200 block of Winchester Road.

Police say the victim was dragged by a blue sedan from a private driveway into ongoing traffic.

The incident left the victim with critical injuries.

Police say the vehicle is possibly a 2016 Scion iA.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.