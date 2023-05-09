COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A suspect remains at large after a man was injured in a shooting in Coahoma County, Mississippi, last month.

The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office says Antowyne Gibson is wanted for aggravated assault after a man was shot multiple times in the area of Jones Street in Jonestown, Mississippi on April 29.

The victim was transported to Regional One in Memphis, Tennessee, and treated for his injuries.

Antowyne Gibson (Courtesy: Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office)

Three other suspects, Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant, were arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault.

Kesean Maddox (left), Ken’Taruvious Gibson (center), and Deangelo Bryant (right) (Courtesy: Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office)

Gibson and Bryant remain in custody on a $100,000 bond. Maddox is out on a $85,000 bond.

If you have any information about Antowyne Gibson’s whereabouts, call the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 662-624-3085 or 662-624-2411.