MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a man who they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in the airport area over the weekend.

Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Airways Boulevard on Saturday, Jan 22.

Curtis Rolack, 41, was pronounced dead on the scene by Memphis Fire Department paramedics.

Investigators have identified Robert Boddie as the person that fatally shot Rolack.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Boddie charging him with voluntary manslaughter, possess/employ a firearm during dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of handgun.

Investigators said Robert Boddie also goes by Ali.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.