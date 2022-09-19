MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning.

Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died.

Police said the vehicle was last seen traveling north on Highway 1 towards the Jonesboro, Arkansas area.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Wynne Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-238-8718.