MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a man was fatally shot at a gas station in the airport area Saturday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Marathon gas station in the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue after 10 p.m. The victim, identified as Ernest Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows Thomas meeting with a man wearing a black shirt and khaki or gray pants. Police say minutes later, the suspect fired a rifle at Thomas while he was sitting in his vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene in a light-colored Nissan.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.