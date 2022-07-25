MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for a suspect after a 5-year-old boy was shot during an apparent road rage incident.

The child was located at a McDonald’s in the 2000 block of Poplar Avenue on July 22.

Family members identified the boy as Jeremy Knox and said his father drove him to the McDonalds after someone shot into his vehicle.

Investigators with the Gun Crimes Unit have determined that the shooting happened on Reese Road and Southern Avenue around 10:35 a.m.

They said the victim was in a tan Buick Century with black wheels, and the suspect was in a dark-colored Malibu similar to this one.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting but are asking anyone who may have witnessed it or may have video involving the two vehicles to contact the Gun Crimes Unit at (901)-569-7258.