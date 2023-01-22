MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they say is responsible for robbing a man and stealing his car in Frayser on Saturday.

Memphis Police said that the incident occurred around 2 p.m. outside a corner store on the 1800 block of Burnham Avenue.

Police said that the victim exited the store and while getting into his car, man approached the victim and put a silver gun to his head.

MPD said the suspect took the victim’s cell phone, $500, his car keys and car. The suspect then drove off with a silver Kia Soul going Northbound on Argonne Street.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this is currently under investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.