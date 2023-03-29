MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man allegedly stole a gun from a man’s pocket while at Exxon in East Memphis.

On March 24, Memphis police officers said they responded to a robbery call at an Exxon gas station near The University of Memphis. The victim told police he was checking out at the register when the suspect, Calico Jeffries, reached from behind him and took his gun out of his pants pocket.

The victim said he tried to take the gun back, but he stopped out of fear of being shot when Jeffries pointed the gun at him, reports say.

Jeffries ran out of the gas station with the gun, and no one was injured.

On March 25, after investigators put out images of the suspect and a press release, 3 crime-stopper tips positively identified Jeffries as the person responsible for the robbery.

On March 28, officers went to Jeffries’s home in Oakhaven and took him into custody.

Jeffries is charged with Aggravated Robbery.