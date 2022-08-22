MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who they say stole a Camaro at a Nutbush gas station last month.

Police said on July 29, the victim was pumping gas in his white Camaro in the 3800 block of Macon Road when two men approached him.

One of the men was armed with a handgun and demanded he empty his pockets. Police said the suspects took the victim’s car keys and cell phone before driving off in his car.

One of the suspects recorded a video of himself inside the car. Memphis Police released a clip of the video on Facebook.

Police said both suspects are between the ages of 18 and 21.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.