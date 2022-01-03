MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect who they say stabbed a man multiple times at a gas station on Saturday.

The incident reportedly happened at Exxon Hop In on Danny Thomas Boulevard. According to police, the victim walked into the gas station when a man approached him asking if the victim knew him. The victim said he did not know the man and told the suspect he was from Orange Mound.

The suspect then told the victim he was from North Memphis and pulled out a knife. Witnesses say the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

MPD said the suspect is a man around five feet, 10 inches to six feet tall. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat, black hoodie, and brown shoes.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. You could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

All calls are confidential.