MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a struggle over a gun with Memphis police officers on Friday in North Memphis.

It began around 6:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Edward Cove when police say officers spotted a black Dodge Challenger that fit the description of a car that was involved in a crime earlier that day.

Police say the car was also stolen and the suspect was seen inside the car with a weapon.

According to police, shots were fired during a struggle over the weapon that occurred when the officers approached the man.

The suspect was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The TBI is now investigating the shooting.