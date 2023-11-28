MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An armed robbery at a Dollar General on Winchester Road ended with one of the suspects shot dead Tuesday, Memphis Police said.

Around 10:34 a.m. officers responded to the store at 6770 Winchester Road. Police say three suspects were robbing the business.

Another person observed the robbery and fired a shot, hitting one of the suspects, who died later at a hospital.

One of the suspects was detained while another is still at large. The shooter also was detained at the scene.

No charges have been filed but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.