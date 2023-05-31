MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a carjacking suspect who was shot by an officer after he allegedly shot at police during a pursuit Tuesday in Berclair.

Jairo Ponce, 29, is charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, two counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, using a firearm during a dangerous felony and evading arrest.

Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at 2:44 p.m. in the 700 block of Eastern Drive.

The victims told police they were doing yard work when Ponce, armed with two weapons, got into their truck, pointed his guns at them, and told them to get back. He then sped away west on Tutwiler.

Officers received information that the suspect was still in the area, and they pursued him. Ponce bailed out of the truck and fired a shot toward officers in the 800 block of Eastern.

One officer returned fire, hitting Ponce once. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. No officers were injured.

Ponce is listed in the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday. No bond or court date has been set.