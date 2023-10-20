MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 85-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of $4,500 outside of a convenience store on Lamar Avenue on Friday, according to Memphis Police.

The incident took place in the 3400 block of Lamar near I-240.

Police say the male suspect left the scene in a green, four-door Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage, driven by a getaway driver.

The suspect is between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9, 140 pounds with a thin build, scruffy beard, and a braided hairstyle. Police say the suspect wore a pink jacket with a black stripe across the middle and down each sleeve, a white shirt, and light blue jeans.

The Memphis Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspects.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.