MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sheriff’s deputy was hit on Friday morning during a chase with a robbery suspect.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:20 a.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop on Ross Road and Shelby Dr. after spotting a vehicle used in a robbery.

At that time, the driver in the vehicle refused to stop and rammed the deputy at Riverdale and Shelby Drive.

The suspect continued driving until he crashed into two other vehicles on Winchester Road. Deputies say the suspect then got out of the car and ran from the scene with a handgun, but was later detained.

A woman whose vehicle was hit by the suspect during the incident was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries that occurred when attempting to escape by jumping a fence.

No deputy injuries have been reported.