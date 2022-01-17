MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a suspect who they say broke into a vehicle at a hotel and stole clothes and a wallet on Sunday night.

MPD responded to a call of a person prowling around cars at the Hilton Hotel on the 900 block of Ridge Lake Boulevard. When officers arrived, police say the suspect crashed into a police car while trying to flee the scene.

According to police, the suspect broke into the passenger rear window of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and stole $2,000 in clothes and a wallet.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Officers say the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and driving a silver 2015-2018 Ford Edge with no tag.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

