MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is being charged for allegedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend after they had an argument.

On April 27, officers say they responded to a fight call in Highland Heights where the victim stated her boyfriend Thomas Edmond, who also lives with her, pointed a gun at her.

According to reports, the victim and her boyfriend Edmond argued because he had an unknown female in their house while she was gone.

Another victim who was at their house during the argument said when Edmond pointed a gun at his girlfriend’s head, she pushed her out of the way, and then Edmond turned the gun on her.

Edmond left the scene but was caught shortly after. Reports say the victims and the suspect were all taken to the police department for further investigation.

Edmond admitted to running from the police due to being on parole and hiding the gun in the house, but he denied pointing it at anyone. He was then taken to 201 Poplar.

Edmond is being charged with Evading Arrest and 2 counts of Aggravated Assault.