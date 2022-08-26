MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one person and are looking for another man after shots were fired at several officers working a two-vehicle crash in Parkway Village.

Investigators said the individuals responsible for the shooting were involved in the accident at Goodlette and Chuck and asked to leave the scene because they were yelling at the other driver and threatening police.

Police said shortly after they left the crash site in their Chevy Impala, someone in the vehicle fired at least three shots toward officers and civilians.

Bystanders captured video of the shooting.

Accident scene at Goodlett & Chuck

The police report lists ten police officers from the Mt. Moriah precinct as victims. The officers said they could feel the bullets whizzing past their heads.

The driver of the Impala and two others in the vehicle were taken custody, but a fourth person got away.

Police believe Brandon Johson, 18, fired the shots. He is facings several counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Roderick Johnson, 23, was also charged with attempted murder and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Police have not said if the two men are related.

Brandon Johnson & Roderick Johnson

If you have seen Brandon Johnson or know where he is, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.