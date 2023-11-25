MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The alleged suspect in a gas station robbery is on the run, according to the Oakland Police Department.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Exxon on Highway 64 at Old Highway 196 in Oakland, Tenn., was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

Devonta Ivy (Oakland Police Department)

Police say they were able to take one of the suspects into custody just after the robbery took place. Officers were unable to locate the second possible suspect, Devonta Ivy.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hoodie with yellow stripes, and a white and black bandana, reports say.

According to police, Ivy is considered to be armed and dangerous. It is advised that if you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.

He was last seen walking eastbound on Donnelson Road from Highway 196 and then again on Feathers Chapel Drive.