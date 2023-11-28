MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in the hospital following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

At 1:41 p.m., officers were flagged down at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North, where they found a girl with an apparent gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

According to MPD, the suspect shot into a vehicle with a woman and three small children inside. Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic violence incident and a targeted attack.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a blue Hyundai Sonata in an unknown direction.

Photo by David Royer, WREG

Photo by Matthew Brewer, WREG

Photo by Matthew Brewer, WREG

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated.