MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is in the hospital following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Police say.
At 1:41 p.m., officers were flagged down at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North, where they found a girl with an apparent gunshot wound.
The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
According to MPD, the suspect shot into a vehicle with a woman and three small children inside. Preliminary information indicates this was a domestic violence incident and a targeted attack.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a blue Hyundai Sonata in an unknown direction.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
