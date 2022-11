MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are searching for a suspect following a chase early Thursday.

Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the area of Houston Levee and Poplar Avenue.

After an officer initiated a traffic stop, police say the suspect fled in the vehicle. The suspect then stopped and exited the vehicle on Bushrod Cove and ran towards the Almadale Farms subdivision.

Police have not located the suspect at this time.