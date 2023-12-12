MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect who sped away from a traffic stop in Parkway Village died in an accident at Mt. Moriah and the I-240 overpass Tuesday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it started around 4:15 p.m. when a deputy initiated a traffic stop at Mt. Moriah southbound near American Way.

As the deputy got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect made a U-turn and sped northbound on Mt. Moriah.

When the deputy turned his vehicle around, he discovered a two-vehicle crash at Mt. Moriah and the I-240 overpass, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect’s vehicle was overturned.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved in the crash were transported to Regional One in critical condition.