MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of a man outside of a Northaven store in February, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Cameron Westbrook on first-degree murder charges.

Westbrook was charged earlier this year for the shooting death of Andre Harwell, 30, outside of the Penny Pantry store on Breckenwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed Westbrook and Harwell arguing outside the store. Westbrook was later seen on video shooting Harwell multiple times.

Video footage showed the suspect walking away and then he returned to shoot the unresponsive victim several more times, according to the district attorney.

Westbrook was arrested on Feb. 17.

He is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.