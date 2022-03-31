MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in the abduction and murder of an acquaintance last year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday.

Investigators said the victim, 41-year-old Ramarreo Prince Akins, whose legs had been amputated, was abducted at gunpoint while in his wheelchair outside a grocery store in the 4700 block of Horn Lake Road on Aug. 12, 2021.

Surveillance video showed two men putting him into a green SUV after one of them punched and slapped him and driving off, leaving the wheelchair behind.

Two days later, a father and his son were riding four wheelers when they discovered Akins’ body in a field in the 2000 block of West Shelby Drive.

The medical examiner said Akins was shot more than half a dozen times.

Jerome Nichols, 24, was developed as a suspect and arrested a month later.

Nichols was indicted on felony counts of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the perpetration of a kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and especially aggravated robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

He is due in court April 28.