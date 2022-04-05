MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday.

On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one of the suspects that fired several shots from a vehicle, striking a woman multiple times.

Ozier was wanted out of Shelby County for criminal attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

The Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Ozier in the 3200 block of Stella Street around 9 p.m. She was arrested without incident.