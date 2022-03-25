MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in connection for the shooting death of a woman at a Memphis Walgreens was captured in Las Vegas this week, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday.

On December 29, 2021, Juanita Washington was shot to death at a Walgreens located at the 3100 block of Perkins Road. A warrant for first-degree murder was issued for 50-year-old Gregory Morton by the Shelby County Criminal Court on January 12, 2022.

In addition to the murder charge, the U.S. Marshals Service said Morton was also wanted for pretrial release violation on a federal weapons charge and a state charge of convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Investigators with the Two Rivers Task Force developed information that Morton was in Las Vegas, Nevada. The U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force was able to take him into custody without incident.