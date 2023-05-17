MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted on a long list of violent charges including first-degree murder was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday.

Darius Williams, 32, was apparently picked up on a parole violation, jail records show. But his charges date back to last year.

Court records show Williams was identified by a victim from a photo lineup as the man who fired shots at him on Hyde Park Boulevard in North Memphis on Nov. 23. The victim, who said he had known Williams for years, was struck twice.

The same man accused Williams of driving by a home on Griggs Avenue on Oct. 29 and shooting at a group of people in the yard. One woman was struck, records state.

Though court documents don’t mention that a victim died, Williams’ jail intake log shows him charged with murder. Additionally, he faces a charge of attempted murder, reckless endangerment, forgery, several firearms violations, seven charges of aggravated assault, and more.

Williams has a court date set for Monday. No bond has been set.