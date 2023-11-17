MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a man outside of a gas station in Nutbush this week.

Police responded to a call regarding the robbery of an individual at the Wava Stop on Jackson Avenue Wednesday.

The victim reportedly told officers that he was walking beside the store when an armed man approached him and took his wallet and keys.

Memphis Police say the suspect took off in the victim’s 2008 Dodge Ram 1500.

Police say the suspect is between 18 – 23 years old and was wearing an orange and gray reflective vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Hardaway with the Violent Crimes Unit at (901) 636-1920 or CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.