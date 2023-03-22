MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the two defendants accused in the murder and robbery of a Memphis pastor pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the death of Dr. Autura Eason-Williams during a carjacking last July.

Rodriguez-Tabora remains in jail custody on $1 million bond. His case was reset for report on April 19.

His co-defendant, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade, is set for a bond arraignment the same day. Andrade is being tried as an adult.

The two were indicted by a grand jury last month.