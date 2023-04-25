MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning new details after a police chase involving shots fired at police and chaotic crashes started in Memphis and ended in Southaven, Mississippi.

Demarcus Chambers, 39, was arrested Monday afternoon but not before investigators say he shot at police after crashing into cars and carjacking a woman.

We’re learning what led up to the moments. Earlier in the day, a man flagged down a Memphis police officer, saying Chambers pointed a gun at him and his girlfriend and threatened them. They also said he shot at them earlier this month.

Officers located Chambers and began to pursue him. Chambers hit two cars before crashing at Shelby Drive and Airways, but he didn’t stop there. He’s accused of carjacking a woman, firing shots at an officer before taking off in the victim’s SUV.

Investigators said Chambers was hit by gunfire as he crossed state lines into Mississippi, where Southaven police stopped and arrested him on I-55.

The officer that was shot at was not injured.

It is the second time in the last week Southaven Police have helped stop suspects on the run from Memphis. Last week, three people were arrested off Airways and Goodman Road after investigators said they were involved in a carjacking in Memphis.

“We have a really good relationship with all the agencies in Shelby County,” said Major Seth Kern with the Southaven Police Department. “Honestly, I think it’s everything. If we didn’t speak with each other, I think the crime would show that.”

Southaven Police said officers from different departments and communication centers are consistently sharing information.

“These guys are being quickly apprehended. This isn’t something where we spend a lot of time, days, or weeks trying to find when the information is fresh, and we are able to share it back and forth. We’re locking these guys up,” Kern said.