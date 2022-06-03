MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a woman at a motorcycle club in the airport area in April.

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, fired shots at her at the High Rollers Motorcycle Club on Winchester near Tchulahoma on April 24.

Police say Jordan shot the victim once with a large rifle. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were seen placing over 50 evidence markers on the ground next to a blue car riddled with bullet holes. At least two other vehicles were hit in the crossfire.

Officers found the drivers of those vehicles at a gas station about a mile away.

Jordan was booked into jail on Thursday and charged with three counts on aggravated assault.

He is expected to be in court Friday.