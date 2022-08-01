MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made a fifth arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Midtown.

Courtney Gray is charged in connection to the June shooting that left a man dead at his apartment on 42 North Claybrook Street.

Police were called out to the apartment just before 9:30 on June 5. When they got to the scene, they found Jeremy Smith in his apartment with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police arrested three men and one woman for the fatal shooting on the night of the crime.

Detectives were told by witnesses that four men were seen running from the apartment and jumped a fence. The woman was found trying to drive the car through the gate of the apartment.

Officers caught three of the men, but they say Gray got away.

On Sunday, he was booked into Shelby County jail where he face robbery and murder charges.