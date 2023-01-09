MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month will appear in court Monday after being captured in Ohio.

Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges.

According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting of two teens on Dec. 17.

A teen boy and girl were shot to death just after 1 a.m. on Kirby and Raines. Police say Black followed the victims in a stolen Dodge Charger for about a mile before the shooting.

On Dec. 20, Ohio Highway Patrol informed Memphis detectives they recovered the stolen Charger and arrested Black after a police chase in Van Hert, Ohio.

Black will appear in court Monday morning.

No bond has been set.