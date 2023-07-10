MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man charged with killing a teenager at a North Memphis funeral procession became the victim of gunfire himself last week.

David Lee was killed in a double homicide Thursday on Thomas Street in North Memphis, Memphis Police confirmed. He and another man were taken to a hospital, but neither survived.

Lee had been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in an October 2021 shooting that killed Emmitt Beasley, a student at Southwind High School and an up-and-coming rapper. Another person also was injured.

That shooting occurred during a funeral procession on Hunter Street in North Memphis.

The case was held to state and bond posted in May of 2022, according to Shelby County court records. Lee was set to appear in court on July 15.