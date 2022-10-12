MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted for murder has been arrested and new details have been released following the shooting death of a man in Orange Mound last week.

Rickey London, 69, is charged with second-degree murder.

According to an affidavit, officers found the victim, identified as Robert Brown, dead in the driveway of a home on Park Avenue on October 5 at 7:30 p.m. He was shot in the face.

Surveillance cameras captured Brown getting into an argument with London after pulling into the driveway and walking around the home.

That’s when police say London pulled out a gun and shot him before leaving the scene with a woman in a silver hatchback.

Investigators said they saw a silver Mazda 2 parked at a convenience store across the street and found a woman matching the description of the woman in the surveillance video sitting in the car.

She was detained and taken in for questioning.

The woman reportedly stated that while she was driving, London told her that Brown threatened him before he shot him. She also admitted to driving London away from the scene and dropping him off in the Jackson Avenue area.

No bond has been set for London at this time. He is expected to appear in court on October 13.