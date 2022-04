HERNANDO, Miss.– A suspect is in custody Monday after a shooting in Hernando, Mississippi.

Hernando Police say the shooting happened on East Parkway just before 6 p.m.

The victim was airlifted via Life Flight to a Memphis hospital for emergency medical treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.