MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was brought into custody Wednesday after allegedly shooting his pregnant girlfriend in April, leaving her in critical condition and paralyzed.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Mill Creek apartments on April 11 where two victims in a Toyota Solara were shot. The female victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the back, and the male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper extremities.

Both victims were transported to Reginal One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said that the incident paralyzed the female victim from the waist down.

A witness was located after fleeing the scene, according to MPD. He told officers that a man known as “D,” the alleged father of the unborn child of the victim, was responsible for the shooting.

Derrick Wilson, 34, was later developed as a suspect.

Wilson is charged with criminal attempt second degree murder, criminal attempt solicitation – second degree murder, and use of a firearm with intent to commit felony. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

He was set for a court appearance at 9 a.m. Thursday.