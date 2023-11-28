MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eric Otten, the man accused of killing his estranged wife and injuring another man who died nearly two weeks ago, is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to the Collierville Police Department, Otten’s charges were upgraded following the death of Mark Cross, the man he left severely injured.

CPD also says they are unsure if the new charge will affect his bond amount but it will probably be determined on Thursday by the Collierville Court.

Jenni Otten was the other victim who was found dead at the scene of the shooting on Saturday, September 9. Reports state that Otten shot them both before leaving the scene.

U.S. Marshals later arrested Otten in Jarrell, Texas a few days after the shooting.