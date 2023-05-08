MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A week after making his first court appearance for charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and rape of a child, Laderio Gordon was back before Judge Louis Montesi on Monday.

The 29-year-old is accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint and raping her, as she walked to school near Ethlyn Avenue and Silver Street in South Memphis in mid-April.

Prosecutors say they believe Gordon is a threat and hope to keep him locked up.

“He is a danger to the community in our view because he is accused of this particular rape, and then is under investigation for a number of rapes in that same area,” Assistant District Attorney Eric Christensen said.

Gordon was only in court for a few minutes, spending most of his time with his private attorney, whom his family just hired. The attorney the public defenders’ office was released.

Williams did not want to speak to us after court.

Prosecutors say it could take some time before we know whether Gordon will face more charges.

“That will probably be a while down the road,” Christensen said. “I can’t really say right now because they are currently in the process of investigating, so it will be a while before we know for sure.”

Gordon is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. He is due back in court May 22.