MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men charged in the deadly shooting at Prive has been identified.

Damone Sykes is being charged with Criminal Attempted Felony, First-Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm/Dangerous Felony and Robbery.

According to reports, video footage of the incident showed a man in orange clothing taking a pistol from a victim and shooting him. Sykes was identified as the person responsible.

A witness told officials they brought Sykes to the club. They identified Sykes, and said he was also shot while at the restaurant.