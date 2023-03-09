MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person critically injured outside a Fayette County restaurant last Friday.

Kristopher Pappas, 43, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Police say he could face additional charges.

Oakland Police said they responded Friday evening to a shooting call outside the Subway at 7036 Highway 64 in Oakland. The victim was found on his knees bleeding profusely from the head.

A witness told police that Pappas and the victim had been arguing when Pappas stepped out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim. The witness said Pappas fired four or five shots.

The victim was struck four times, police said. He was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition but his condition has since been upgraded, police said.

According to police, Pappas admitted to the shooting but said he did not think he struck the victim. He told police he knocked the victim to the ground and hit him in the head with the pistol twice before throwing the weapon to the ground.

Pappas said his wife then picked up the gun and they left the scene. When Pappas and his wife returned, police say the woman told them the gun was in their vehicle. He was taken into custody.

Pappas will be back in court this April for a report date.